Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pittsburgh District

    Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A view of the city of Pittsburgh at the confluence during sunrise Feb. 17, 2022. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 14:21
    Photo ID: 7067775
    VIRIN: 220217-A-TI382-0001
    Resolution: 3550x2253
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    rivers
    Pittsburgh District
    confluence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT