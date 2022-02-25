Black History Month

Donna Samuels has worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Piittsburgh District as a lock operator for 33 years. She got started with her career because she wanted to do a job that would keep her active and out of the office, and she has been operating locks on the rivers ever since, currently serving as a lock leader at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam in Harmar Township on the Allegheny River. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

