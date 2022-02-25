Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Black History Month

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Donna Samuels has worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Piittsburgh District as a lock operator for 33 years. She got started with her career because she wanted to do a job that would keep her active and out of the office, and she has been operating locks on the rivers ever since, currently serving as a lock leader at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam in Harmar Township on the Allegheny River. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    Black History
    lock operator
    Pittsburgh District

