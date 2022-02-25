Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Speaks to NROTC Midshipman at Jacksonville University [Image 3 of 3]

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Speaks to NROTC Midshipman at Jacksonville University

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220225-N-DB801-0018
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – (Feb. 25, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, speaks to NROTC midshipman at Jacksonville University about professional development and leadership, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Speaks to NROTC Midshipman at Jacksonville University [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NROTC
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    Jacksonville University
    Rear Adm Jim Aiken
    Speak to Sailors

