220225-N-DB801-0008
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – (Feb. 25, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, speaks to NROTC midshipman at Jacksonville University about professional development and leadership, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 13:49
|Photo ID:
|7067696
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-DB801-0008
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Speaks to NROTC Midshipman at Jacksonville University [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT