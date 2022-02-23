Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Supply Corps cake cutting [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Supply Corps cake cutting

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Faith Nelson, middle, from West Bend, Wisconsin, and Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Ignacio Pahati, from Tuscon, Arizona, cut a cake during a celebration for the 227th year of the U.S. Navy Supply Corps, in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 12:42
    Photo ID: 7067557
    VIRIN: 220223-N-UE367-0003
    Resolution: 4407x3340
    Size: 868.75 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Supply Corps cake cutting [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Julynta Kabua, from Uliga, Marshall Islands, serves food at the Black History Month commemorative lunch
    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Jenae Williams, from Williamsburg, Virginia, serves food at the Black History Month commemorative lunch
    U.S. Navy Supply Corps cake cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    Newport News Shipyard
    maintanence
    NNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT