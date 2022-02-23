U.S. Navy Supply Corps cake cutting

U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Faith Nelson, middle, from West Bend, Wisconsin, and Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Ignacio Pahati, from Tuscon, Arizona, cut a cake during a celebration for the 227th year of the U.S. Navy Supply Corps, in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar)

