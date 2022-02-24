Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Julynta Kabua, from Uliga, Marshall Islands, serves food at the Black History Month commemorative lunch [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Julynta Kabua, from Uliga, Marshall Islands, serves food at the Black History Month commemorative lunch

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Tillie 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Julynta Kabua, right, from Uliga, Marshall Islands, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Cheyenne Hawkins, from Baltimore, Maryland, both assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), serve food during a Black History Month commemorative lunch, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Ripley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 12:41
    Photo ID: 7067555
    VIRIN: 220224-N-GK137-0002
    Resolution: 5701x3805
    Size: 818.6 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Julynta Kabua, from Uliga, Marshall Islands, serves food at the Black History Month commemorative lunch [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Daniel Tillie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Julynta Kabua, from Uliga, Marshall Islands, serves food at the Black History Month commemorative lunch
    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Jenae Williams, from Williamsburg, Virginia, serves food at the Black History Month commemorative lunch
    U.S. Navy Supply Corps cake cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shipyard
    Culinary Specialist"
    USS John C. Stennis
    "Newport News Shipbuilding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT