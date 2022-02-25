220225-N-HA192-1111
NORFOLK, VA. (February 25, 2022) - Capt. Joseph Murphy, commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), speaks at a Black History Month celebration on the mess decks Feb. 25, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Brown)
