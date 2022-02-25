220225-N-HA192-1087

NORFOLK, VA. (February 25, 2022) - Personnel Specialist 1st class Able Mambock, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), speaks at a Black History Month celebration on the mess decks Feb. 25 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 12:50 Photo ID: 7067551 VIRIN: 220223-N-HA192-1087 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.57 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black History Month [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.