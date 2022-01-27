Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard members reflect on health and wellness during Black History Month [Image 3 of 3]

    National Guard members reflect on health and wellness during Black History Month

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Capt. Whennah Andrews, executive officer of the Army National Guard Office of the Chief Surgeon, explains a patient documentation form to a service member during a training on the procedures to test National Guard members for COVID-19 at the Herbert R. Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 22, 2022. The training provided guidance for National Guard Bureau service members assigned to test for the virus as part of COVID-19 response operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 13:00
    Photo ID: 7067546
    VIRIN: 220127-A-ZT166-0067
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard members reflect on health and wellness during Black History Month [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Priscilla Desormeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard members reflect on health and wellness during Black History Month
    National Guard members reflect on health and wellness during Black History Month
    National Guard members reflect on health and wellness during Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard members reflect on health and wellness during Black History Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    National Guard Bureau
    African American
    Black History Month
    National Guard
    Health and Wellness
    BHM
    Black Health and Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT