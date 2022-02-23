Anchor Maintenance

220223-N-HA192-1173
NORFOLK, VA. (February 23, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conduct preservation maintenance on the port side anchor chain Feb. 23 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Brown)
