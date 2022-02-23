Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchor Maintenance [Image 7 of 18]

    Anchor Maintenance

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class matthew Brown 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220223-N-HA192-1173
    NORFOLK, VA. (February 23, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conduct preservation maintenance on the port side anchor chain Feb. 23 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Brown)

