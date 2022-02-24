Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill on the flight deck, Feb. 24, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

