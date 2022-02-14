FRCE achieves safety milestone in 2021

Aquiles Faustino, a safety specialist at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), conducts an inspection of a safe site board. FRCE closed out calendar year 2021 with the lowest number of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable mishaps in the depot’s history. FRCE leaders cite inspections such as these and the combined efforts of employees and supervisors as significant factors in achieving this milestone. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

