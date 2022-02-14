Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE achieves safety milestone in 2021 [Image 2 of 2]

    FRCE achieves safety milestone in 2021

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Aquiles Faustino, a safety specialist at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), conducts an inspection of a safe site board. FRCE closed out calendar year 2021 with the lowest number of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable mishaps in the depot’s history. FRCE leaders cite inspections such as these and the combined efforts of employees and supervisors as significant factors in achieving this milestone. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 07:45
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    SAFETY
    US NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC

