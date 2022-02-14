Aquiles Faustino, a safety specialist at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), speaks with Samuel Foreman, an electrical equipment repairer at FRCE, during a safety site survey. Site surveys like these play an important role in FRCE’s safety program. FRCE closed out calendar year 2021 with the lowest number of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable mishaps in the depot’s history. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 07:45 Photo ID: 7067017 VIRIN: 220214-N-DG753-004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.68 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE achieves safety milestone in 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.