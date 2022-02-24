Soldiers and Airmen conduct deployment activities at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 24, 2022. Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, departed Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, for Latvia to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Meleesa Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 06:35 Photo ID: 7066931 VIRIN: 220224-A-TT443-0189 Resolution: 2352x1568 Size: 1.73 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers and Airmen conduct deployment activities [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Meleesa E Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.