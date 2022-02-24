Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 6 of 10]

    Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Meleesa E Gutierrez 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, C130J Hercules at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 24, 2022. Paratroopers deployed to Latvia this week to demonstrate United States' commitment to our NATO Allies and bolster defensive capabilities. This repositioning serves to assure our Allies and partners of our rock solid commitment to NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Meleesa Gutierrez.)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 06:35
    Photo ID: 7066930
    VIRIN: 220224-A-TT443-0170
    Resolution: 2306x1537
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Meleesa E Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

