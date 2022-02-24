Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, C130J Hercules at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 24, 2022. Paratroopers deployed to Latvia this week to demonstrate United States' commitment to our NATO Allies and bolster defensive capabilities. This repositioning serves to assure our Allies and partners of our rock solid commitment to NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Meleesa Gutierrez.)

