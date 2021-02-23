U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand – U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Andrew McGady, an amphibious assault vehicle officer with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, briefs Royal Thai Marines from the Royal Thai Marine Corps Assault Amphibian Vehicle Battalion on the plan for a training exercise Marines from both countries will conduct Feb. 23, 2022. Royal Thai Marines from the RTMC AAV BN and U.S. Marines from 3rd AABN are participating in a subject matter expert exchange Feb. 21 – March 4, 2022, as part of exercise Cobra Gold 2022. During the SMEE, Thai and U.S. Marines will train on AAV maintenance and operations.



Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. Cobra Gold, which takes place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand, increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 00:05 Photo ID: 7066691 VIRIN: 220223-M-ZL728-0003 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 30.91 MB Location: TH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Thai, U.S. Marines conduct Amphibious Assault Vehicle Training [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Tyler Hlavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.