U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand – Royal Thai and U.S. Marines operate a Royal Thai Marine Corps AAV7A1 RAM/RS amphibious assault vehicle during a training exercise Feb. 23, 2022. Royal Thai Marines from the RTMC Assault Amphibian Vehicle Battalion and U.S. Marines from the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, are participating in a subject matter expert exchange Feb. 21 – March 4, 2022, as part of exercise Cobra Gold 2022. During the SMEE, Thai and U.S. Marines will train on both AAV maintenance and operations.



Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. Cobra Gold, which takes place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand, increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 00:05 Photo ID: 7066689 This work, Royal Thai, U.S. Marines conduct Amphibious Assault Vehicle Training [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Tyler Hlavac