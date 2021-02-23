Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Thai, U.S. Marines conduct Amphibious Assault Vehicle Training [Image 3 of 7]

    Royal Thai, U.S. Marines conduct Amphibious Assault Vehicle Training

    THAILAND

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand –Royal Thai and U.S. Marines operate Royal Thai Marine Corps AAV7A1 RAM/RS amphibious assault vehicles during a training exercise Feb. 23, 2022. Royal Thai Marines from the RTMC Assault Amphibian Vehicle Battalion and U.S. Marines from the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, are participating in a subject matter expert exchange Feb. 21 – March 4, 2022, as part of exercise Cobra Gold 2022. During the SMEE, Thai and U.S. Marines will train on both AAV maintenance and operations.

    Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. Cobra Gold, which takes place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand, increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac)

