    NAVFAC Far East Sailor Woodworks [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVFAC Far East Sailor Woodworks

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Feb. 25, 2022) – Utilitiesman 2nd Class Mark Jennings assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, sands a piece of wood. NAVFAC Far East is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

    NAVFAC
    SEABEES
    Misawa
    Woodworking
    NAF Misawa

