8th TSC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Wilson Tours US Navy Ship Red Cloud

8th Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Wilson along with 836th Transportation Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Joseph R. Batiste tour U.S. Navy Ship Red Cloud in preparation of Army Prepositioned Stock 3 at Subic Bay, Philippines Feb. 23, 2022. The APS3 mission demonstrates the 8th TSC’s command and control of the APS3 Fix-Forward operation and assesses the operational flexibility to ensure strategic readiness.

