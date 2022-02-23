Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Wilson Tours US Navy Ship Red Cloud [Image 5 of 8]

    8th TSC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Wilson Tours US Navy Ship Red Cloud

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Martin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Wilson along with 836th Transportation Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Joseph R. Batiste tour U.S. Navy Ship Red Cloud in preparation of Army Prepositioned Stock 3 at Subic Bay, Philippines Feb. 23, 2022. The APS3 mission demonstrates the 8th TSC’s command and control of the APS3 Fix-Forward operation and assesses the operational flexibility to ensure strategic readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 21:41
    Photo ID: 7066520
    VIRIN: 220223-A-HZ238-933
    Resolution: 6540x4273
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 8th TSC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Wilson Tours US Navy Ship Red Cloud [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Kevin Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

