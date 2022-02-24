Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Nestor Casin Airman of the Week [Image 1 of 10]

    A1C Nestor Casin Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nestor Casin, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fire truck and refueling maintenance apprentice from Yigo, Guam was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Nestor Casin Airman of the Week [Image 10 of 10], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AoW

    Kadena Air Base
    Airman of the Week
    18th LRS
    Naoto Anazawa
    AOW
    A1C Nestor Casin

