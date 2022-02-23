Seabees Monitor Red Hill Pump Systems

AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 23, 2022) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Frederick Alvis, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, monitors pump systems at Red Hill Well in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water recovery efforts. U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

