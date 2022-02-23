Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Monitor Red Hill Pump Systems [Image 2 of 2]

    Seabees Monitor Red Hill Pump Systems

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Meiller 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 23, 2022) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Frederick Alvis, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, monitors pump systems at Red Hill Well in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water recovery efforts. U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Monitor Red Hill Pump Systems [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

