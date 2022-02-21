USS Billings and HSC 28 Conduct Counter Narcotics Operations

220221-N-GF955-1089

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 21, 2022) -- Chief Damage Controlman Steven Favorite, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), mans the readiness control officer watch station while conducting counter narcotics operations, Feb. 21, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

