USS Billings and HSC 28 Conduct Counter Narcotics Operations

220221-N-GF955-1067

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 21, 2022) -- Chief Fire Controlman Justin Bowden, left, and Lt. Christian Silva, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), observe from the defensive systems operator (DSO) watch station during counter narcotic operations, Feb. 21, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

