USS Billings and HSC 28 Conduct Counter Narcotics Operations

220221-N-GF955-1046

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 21, 2022) -- A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, takes off from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while conducting counter narcotic operations, , Feb. 21, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

Date Taken: 02.21.2022