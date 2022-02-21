Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings and HSC 28 Conduct Counter Narcotics Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Billings and HSC 28 Conduct Counter Narcotics Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220221-N-GF955-1016
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 21, 2022) -- Sailors assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7 conduct pre-flight checks of a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while conducting counter narcotics operations, Feb. 21, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    VIRIN: 220221-N-GF955-1016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings and HSC 28 Conduct Counter Narcotics Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

