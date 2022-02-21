USS Billings and HSC 28 Conduct Counter Narcotics Operations

220221-N-GF955-1016

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 21, 2022) -- Sailors assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7 conduct pre-flight checks of a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while conducting counter narcotics operations, Feb. 21, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

