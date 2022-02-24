A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts a search and rescue operation for crew members aboard a jack-up rig on fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. All nine people aboard the rig were rescued with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7066292
|VIRIN:
|220224-G-G0108-2003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|SABINE PASS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 9 from jack-up rig on fire near Sabine Pass, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT