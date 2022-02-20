USS Billings Conducts Colors as Ship Departs Cartagena, Colombia

220220-N-GF955-1058

CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Feb. 20, 2022) -- Mineman 1st Class Daniel Leno assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) lowers the ensign during colors as the ship departs Cartagena, Colombia, Feb. 20, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

