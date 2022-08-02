Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Mexico National Guardsmen bring their best to the classroom [Image 6 of 6]

    New Mexico National Guardsmen bring their best to the classroom

    ESTANCIA, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Iain Jaramillo 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Mexico National Guard

    Lt. Col. Susana Corona plays a math game called Around the World with students at Estancia Elementary School Feb. 8, 2022. Corona volunteered to serve as a substitute teacher as part of Task Force Supporting Teachers and Families.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 15:33
    Location: ESTANCIA, NM, US 
    school
    New Mexico
    National Guard
    substitute teacher

