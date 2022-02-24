Black History Month: 180FW Airman creates her own trail

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taleiya Jackson, a Flight Services Center Representative assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, inventories parts and supplies on-hand for day-to-day aircraft maintenance operations, Feb. 24, at the 180FW, in Swanton, Ohio. The 180FW LRS personnel support the flying mission by delivering parts and supplies, on time, ensuring the wing’s aircraft are fully mission capable and deployable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.)

