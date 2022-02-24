Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month: 180FW Airman creates her own trail [Image 4 of 4]

    Black History Month: 180FW Airman creates her own trail

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taleiya Jackson, a Flight Services Center Representative assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, inventories parts and supplies on-hand for day-to-day aircraft maintenance operations, Feb. 24, at the 180FW, in Swanton, Ohio. The 180FW LRS personnel support the flying mission by delivering parts and supplies, on time, ensuring the wing’s aircraft are fully mission capable and deployable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.)

    Readiness
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    Stinger Nation

