Black History Month: 180FW Airman creates her own trail

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taleiya Jackson, a Flight Services Center Representative assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, is responsible for providing customer service and assisting Airmen with the ordering and turn-in of equipment and supplies needed to execute the flying mission. The 180FW LRS personnel support the flying mission by delivering parts and supplies, on time, ensuring the wing’s aircraft are fully mission capable and deployable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.)

