    165th Airlift Wing hosts Interagency Cooperation for Major Accident Response Workshop with Chatham Emergency Management Agency [Image 5 of 5]

    165th Airlift Wing hosts Interagency Cooperation for Major Accident Response Workshop with Chatham Emergency Management Agency

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    The 165th Airlift Wing Flight Safety Office worked in collaboration with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency to host an Interagency Cooperation for Major Accident Response Workshop on Dec. 7, 2021 at the Air Dominance Center located at the 165th AW at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah, Georgia. First responders from around the Low Country were invited to learn about how they can work together with the wing as well as Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart emergency management teams in the event of a military aircraft crash or mishap. Static displays of different military aircraft, including a C-130 Hercules, were on the flightline for first responders to tour so they could get familiarized with specific emergency shut-offs and learn some basic hazards associated with each aircraft so they would know what to expect in the case of an emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 13:36
    Photo ID: 7065901
    VIRIN: 211207-Z-PJ280-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing hosts Interagency Cooperation for Major Accident Response Workshop with Chatham Emergency Management Agency [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency Management
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    CEMA
    Flight Safety Air Mobility Command

