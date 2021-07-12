The 165th Airlift Wing Flight Safety Office worked in collaboration with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency to host an Interagency Cooperation for Major Accident Response Workshop on Dec. 7, 2021 at the Air Dominance Center located at the 165th AW at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah, Georgia. First responders from around the Low Country were invited to learn about how they can work together with the wing as well as Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart emergency management teams in the event of a military aircraft crash or mishap. Static displays of different military aircraft, including a C-130 Hercules, were on the flightline for first responders to tour so they could get familiarized with specific emergency shut-offs and learn some basic hazards associated with each aircraft so they would know what to expect in the case of an emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 13:36 Photo ID: 7065898 VIRIN: 211207-Z-PJ280-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.05 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 165th Airlift Wing hosts Interagency Cooperation for Major Accident Response Workshop with Chatham Emergency Management Agency [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.