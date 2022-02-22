Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrate Black History Month: Charles Jackson French

    Celebrate Black History Month: Charles Jackson French

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Celebrate Black History Month with Mess Attendant 1st Class Petty Officer Charles Jackson French, the human tugboat. This graphic illustration was created using a composite of images, shapes, and text. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 12:38
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Hometown: FOREMAN, AR, US
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrate Black History Month: Charles Jackson French, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guadalcanal
    Navy
    History
    Black History Month
    WWII

