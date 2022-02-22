Public Affairs photographer on assignment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Todd Maki, 66th Air Base Group Public Affairs photographer, takes photos of Airmen at the 66th Security Forces Squadron firing range at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 22. The Visual Information branch of the Public Affairs offers a full suite of photography, videography and graphic design services in support of the external and internal information goals of Hanscom AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

