Dallas, Texas, native Engineman Senior Chief Petty Officer Dirke D. Harper, assigned to the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Emergency Management department, is pinned by his wife, Julia, at a frocking ceremony held onboard JEBLCFS Feb. 23, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7065502
|VIRIN:
|220223-N-RJ789-002
|Resolution:
|8059x5373
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineman Senior Chief Petty Officer Dirke D. Harper Frocking, by PO3 Zachary Teslovich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT