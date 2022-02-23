Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineman Senior Chief Petty Officer Dirke D. Harper Frocking

    Engineman Senior Chief Petty Officer Dirke D. Harper Frocking

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Teslovich 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    Dallas, Texas, native Engineman Senior Chief Petty Officer Dirke D. Harper, assigned to the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Emergency Management department, is pinned by his wife, Julia, at a frocking ceremony held onboard JEBLCFS Feb. 23, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 10:34
    Photo ID: 7065502
    VIRIN: 220223-N-RJ789-002
    Resolution: 8059x5373
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineman Senior Chief Petty Officer Dirke D. Harper Frocking, by PO3 Zachary Teslovich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Expeditionary
    Joint Base
    US Navy
    JEBLCFS

