Fort Dix – HHC 1st BN / 69th Infantry NYARNG - 60MM Mortar Live Fire

The HHC 1st BN / 69th INF NYARNG is a New York Infantry Regiment is an infantry regiment of the United States Army. It is from New York City, part of the New York Army National Guard. These soldiers are training at the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 59C. The 60mm mortar is a lightweight, man-portable, muzzle-loaded weapon, consisting of a smooth-bore metal tube fixed to a base plate with a lightweight bipod mount and a sight. They launch explosive shells in high-arcing ballistic trajectories. Mortars are typically used as indirect fire weapons for close fire support with a variety of ammunition. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

