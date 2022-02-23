Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix – HHC 1st BN / 69th Infantry NYARNG - 60MM Mortar Live Fire [Image 7 of 11]

    Fort Dix – HHC 1st BN / 69th Infantry NYARNG - 60MM Mortar Live Fire

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The HHC 1st BN / 69th INF NYARNG is a New York Infantry Regiment is an infantry regiment of the United States Army. It is from New York City, part of the New York Army National Guard. These soldiers are training at the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 59C. The 60mm mortar is a lightweight, man-portable, muzzle-loaded weapon, consisting of a smooth-bore metal tube fixed to a base plate with a lightweight bipod mount and a sight. They launch explosive shells in high-arcing ballistic trajectories. Mortars are typically used as indirect fire weapons for close fire support with a variety of ammunition. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 08:51
    Photo ID: 7065313
    VIRIN: 220223-O-BC272-472
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 403.95 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – HHC 1st BN / 69th Infantry NYARNG - 60MM Mortar Live Fire [Image 11 of 11], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

