USS America Conducts an Aviation Training Team Drill.

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 23, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Corbin Douglas, left, from Richmond, Calif., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Vincente Carrizales, from Chicago, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), place a simulated casualty on a stretcher during an aviation training team drill on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

