EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 23, 2022) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 and Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transfer a simulated casualty during an aviation training team drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)
02.23.2022
02.24.2022 07:40
7065208
220223-N-BX791-1171
4612x3075
853.13 KB
|Location:
EAST CHINA SEA
5
2
This work, USS America Conducts an Aviation Training Team Drill. [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
