USS America Conducts an Aviation Training Team Drill.

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 23, 2022) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 and Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepare a simulated casualty for medical treatment during an aviation training team drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

