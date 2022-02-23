Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts an Aviation Training Team Drill. [Image 3 of 7]

    USS America Conducts an Aviation Training Team Drill.

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 23, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Corbin Douglas, center left, from Richmond, Calif., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Vincente Carrizales, center right, from Chicago, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), carry a simulated casualty from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 during an aviation training team drill on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    This work, USS America Conducts an Aviation Training Team Drill. [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6)

