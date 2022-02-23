Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Sharrele Randall [Image 1 of 2]

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Sharrele Randall

    GUAM

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sharrele Randall, noncommissioned officer in charge of installation personnel readiness with the 36th Force Support Squadron, reviews files on her computer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 23, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 00:25
    Photo ID: 7064944
    VIRIN: 220223-F-XW824-1019
    Resolution: 5432x3621
    Size: 684.43 KB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Sharrele Randall [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Sharrele Randall
    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Sharrele Randall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Sharrele Randall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT