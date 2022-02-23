Celebrating Black History Month

220223-N-XM133-1002 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 23, 2022) Guest speaker Alphonso Braggs, member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Honolulu chapter, delivers his speech during a Black History Month observance at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, Feb. 23, 2022. Hosted by the Navy Region Hawaii multicultural committee, Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements made by African Americans throughout U.S. history. This year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

