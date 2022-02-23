Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Black History Month [Image 3 of 5]

    Celebrating Black History Month

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Anna Marie G. General 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220223-N-XM133-1005 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 23, 2022) Alphonso Braggs, member of the NAACP, and Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, commander, Navy Region Hawaii participate in a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Black History Month at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, Feb. 23, 2022. Hosted by the Navy Region Hawaii multicultural committee, Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements made by African Americans throughout U.S. history. This year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by Anna Marie G. General, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

