Celebrating Black History Month

220223-N-XM133-1005 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 23, 2022) Alphonso Braggs, member of the NAACP, and Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, commander, Navy Region Hawaii participate in a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Black History Month at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, Feb. 23, 2022. Hosted by the Navy Region Hawaii multicultural committee, Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements made by African Americans throughout U.S. history. This year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

