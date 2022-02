220223-N-XM133-1004 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 23, 2022) A cake celebrating Black History Month at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, Feb. 23, 2022. Hosted by the Navy Region Hawaii multicultural committee, Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements made by African Americans throughout U.S. history. This year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 21:48 Photo ID: 7064904 VIRIN: 220223-N-XM133-1004 Resolution: 3635x2682 Size: 1.72 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by Anna Marie G. General, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.