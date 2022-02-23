Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USD (R&E) Shyu Participates in Engineers Week Event

    USD (R&amp;E) Shyu Participates in Engineers Week Event

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu participates in a virtual event for Engineers Week, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 18:15
    Photo ID: 7064698
    VIRIN: 220223-D-BN624-0009
    Resolution: 5069x3372
    Size: 10.31 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USD (R&E) Shyu Participates in Engineers Week Event, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heidi Shyu
    Engineers Week
    USD (R&E)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT