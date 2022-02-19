11th MEU, USS Portland arrive at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 19, 2022) U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), man the rails while the ship pulls into Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Feb. 19. Marines and Sailors of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

